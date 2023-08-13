Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

BAM opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $8,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

