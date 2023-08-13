Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $42.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

BIP opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

