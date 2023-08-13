Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 10,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.