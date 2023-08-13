Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Head to Head Contrast

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Datang International Power Generation and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Datang International Power Generation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $35.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 6.43% 1.24% 0.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.62 -$93.00 million ($0.60) -44.12

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Datang International Power Generation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

(Get Free Report)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Datang International Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang International Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.