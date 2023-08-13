BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
