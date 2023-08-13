Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of BG opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

