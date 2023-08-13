Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Burtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 11,694.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

