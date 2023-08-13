Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Stock Position Decreased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,949 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,649,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 327,443 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKH stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

