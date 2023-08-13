BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,055,800 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

BYD Trading Down 3.0 %

About BYD

BYDDF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,756. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.