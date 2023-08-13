BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,055,800 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYD
BYD Trading Down 3.0 %
About BYD
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.