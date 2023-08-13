byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Update

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

BYNO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. byNordic Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in byNordic Acquisition by 208.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,344,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 908,859 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.