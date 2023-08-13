CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.13.

NYSE CACI opened at $343.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

