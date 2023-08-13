Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 125,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,895. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 73.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $258,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

