Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.07 on Friday, hitting 15.32. 29,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.57. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.42 and a 12-month high of 18.83.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2,582.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

