CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 984,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of CalAmp
CalAmp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 582,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
