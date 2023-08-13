CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 984,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMP

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

CalAmp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 628,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 126,469 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 155,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64,022 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 969,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 582,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.