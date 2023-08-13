Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

