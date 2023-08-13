Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $107,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $81.17. 1,389,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,111. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

