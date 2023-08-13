Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.03. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.07.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
