Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.03. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.07.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

