CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,138,300 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 2,683,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.2 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.57.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
