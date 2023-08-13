Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.93.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

