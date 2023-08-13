Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in July

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 63,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

