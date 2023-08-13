Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,734,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

