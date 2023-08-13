Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.80.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades stock opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.12. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.1732356 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Further Reading

