Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCAIW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
