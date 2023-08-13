CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.