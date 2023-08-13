CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CASI Pharmaceuticals
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.