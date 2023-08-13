Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $432.78 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Casper has a total market cap of $432.78 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,932,893,898 coins and its circulating supply is 11,241,599,881 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,931,491,264 with 11,240,278,504 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03831249 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,683,978.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

