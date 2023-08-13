Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.80.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $178.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after buying an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after buying an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.