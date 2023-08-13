Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %

CTHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,456. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.