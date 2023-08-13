Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-$10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $214.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $212,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 493.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

