Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Chemed comprises 3.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chemed worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $514.30. 40,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.64 and a 200-day moving average of $532.73. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

