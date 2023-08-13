Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in July

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

