Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $164.15. 6,682,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

