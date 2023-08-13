Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CSSEN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

