Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in July

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $11.84 during trading hours on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
