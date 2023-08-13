CIBC Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$687.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.805499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

