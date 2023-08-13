Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 85,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,754. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

