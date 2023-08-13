Citigroup Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $38.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 2.68. Valvoline has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valvoline by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,430,000 after buying an additional 78,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

