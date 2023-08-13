Citigroup Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.78.

PBR stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

