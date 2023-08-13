Citigroup Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $30.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of WES opened at $28.09 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

