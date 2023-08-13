CoinField Coin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.29 million and $244.01 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

