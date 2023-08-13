Comba Telecom Systems (COBJF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Comba Telecom Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A -17.40 Comba Telecom Systems Competitors $346.90 million $4.75 million 131.70

Comba Telecom Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Comba Telecom Systems. Comba Telecom Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comba Telecom Systems Competitors 77 752 1328 17 2.59

This is a summary of current recommendations for Comba Telecom Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Comba Telecom Systems currently has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 927.03%. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 91.46%. Given Comba Telecom Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comba Telecom Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A Comba Telecom Systems Competitors -21.51% -45.45% -5.42%

Summary

Comba Telecom Systems beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; network system products, and open RAN products, as well as in-depth coverage solutions; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It also engages in the trading and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. The company serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

