Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.