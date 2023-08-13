Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 303 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,104 shares of company stock worth $12,763,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

