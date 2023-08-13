Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,542,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,317,000 after acquiring an additional 223,086 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 122,809.5% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.