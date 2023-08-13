Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.27% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,491.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.42 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

