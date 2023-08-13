Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 121 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

