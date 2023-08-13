Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

