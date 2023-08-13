Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.25% of Avista worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock worth $2,101,588. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $36.33 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 95.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

