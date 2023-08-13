Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 479 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $478.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.