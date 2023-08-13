Comparing Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Element Solutions and Zentek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.55 billion 1.92 $187.20 million $0.57 35.56 Zentek $50,000.00 2,985.90 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -18.75

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 1 2 3 0 2.33 Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Element Solutions and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Element Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Element Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Zentek.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 5.90% 13.13% 6.21% Zentek N/A -49.84% -44.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Element Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Element Solutions beats Zentek on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies solder technologies, fluxes, cleaners, and other attachment materials for the electronics assembly industry; proprietary liquid chemical processes to manufacture printed circuit boards; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for integrated circuit fabrication and semiconductor packaging. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

