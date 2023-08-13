CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CompoSecure stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPOW remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.